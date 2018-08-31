Malaika Arora spotted outside her gym in her usual sexy avatar: See Pics

Malaika Arora one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood. She always keeps her fitness and spends hours in the gym to maintain her hot body. She didn’t fail to give us fitness goals.

Recently, Malaika was spotted outside her gym in her usual sexy avatar. Wearing a sleeveless crop top with spandex gym pants covered by a trendy black jacket, she looked sizzling as ever.

Take a look at this picture:

Recent buzz in B’town is all about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. While the reports of the two being more than friends are out in the open since quite some time, Arjun and Malaika have always maintained a dignified silence over their relationship. Since Malaika has separated from her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and the latter has also moved on in his personal life, latest buzz suggests that she is no longer keen on keeping their relationship under wraps.

Reports also say that Malaika Arora’s ex-husband Arbaaz is also dating someone else.

Talking about the same Malaika had earlier said, “Arjun is a very good friend of mine. But people give a very different meaning to it which isn’t true.”

