Swara Bhaskar Stunned in a Printed Jacket Pant Suit: See pics

Swara Bhaskar is seen wearing a monochrome printed jacket suit from Saaj by Ankita which she teamed with a white blouse. She styled her long bob lose and wore peep toes from Only Two Feet and jewellery from Azotiique. Her graphic liner impressed us and totally suits Swara’s boldness.

Swara sparked quite an outrage on social media for her masturbation scene in the movie Veere Di Wedding and many even asked for the film to be boycotted. Nevertheless, the movie did a decent box office collection probably because of the surrounding controversy. And now, Payal Rohatgi took a dig at Swara in her recent tweets. But Swara had an epic response to that in her tweet. But you cannot miss Swara’s recent look for a press conference.

Swara was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and recently shared pictures with her boyfriend Himanshu from her Europe vacation. She shared tons of pictures from the vacation which made us want to pack our bags immediately.