Father’s Name No Longer A Necessity In PAN Cards

In most identification cards and other valuable documents parents’ names are a must, in some cases the father’s name is a must.

Now, the Income Tax Department had decided to let go of this requirement that is necessary when applying for a PAN Card.

According to the draft notification, if a person has only their mother as a parent then only the mother’s name should be mentioned.

“In order to provide that father’s name shall not be mandatory in PAN application forms, where the mother is the single parent, an amendment in PAN application forms is proposed to provide that … mentioning mother’s name shall be mandatory in cases where father’s name is not furnished and mother is the single parent,” the CBDT said in a draft notification on which it has invited stakeholder comment by September 17.

Currently, Form No.49A and Form No.49AA (to provide father’s name) in the PAN Card application forms is necessary. However, the applicant has been given an option to select the name of either father or mother, which the applicant may like to be printed on PAN card.