Richa Chadha looks stunning in her latest sexy bikini shoot: See Pics

Sep 1, 2018, 04:20 pm IST
Actress Richa Chadha, who has previously opened up about having encountered casting couch experiences in Bollywood appeared in a sexy bikini Photoshoot.

The actress is busy shooting for her upcoming biopic, Shakeela directed by Indrajit Lankesh.

The gorgeous lady in question is not often seen in a bikini and hence it certainly is a treat for all Richa Chadha fans. The actress was clicked by Aditya Mendiratta and while Richa was looking flawless, there is no denying that the backdrop in the photo was equally mesmerizing.

Richa is seen wearing a black bikini with a robe over it. She is standing on a couch and her carefree attitude is clearly visible in the pic as well making it look even sexier. The actress left her hair open.

Let’s have a look at the picture below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@adimendiratta got me taking off like the plane in the back

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

