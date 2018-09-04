Digital India : Govt to provide free mobile phones to women of BPL families

Rajasthan government will soon distribute mobile phones to women under the Bhamashah Yojana. Focused on women who fall under the Below Poverty Line (BPL), the scheme aims to transfer financial and non-financial benefits of governmental schemes in a transparent manner.This will be a big boost to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship ‘Digital India’ campaign.

The Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led government in Rajasthan also said that they are making efforts to launch new applications so that the poor can receive all benefits by simply pushing a button on their cell phones.

The state government will also provide free Wifi facilities to as many as 5,000 gram panchayats to ensure that the state is well connected with the outside world. This programme commenced on September 1 and will end on September 30.

This is not the first time that the state government has taken such an initiative to make people technologically advanced. On Aug 29, Raje reportedly launched the Bhamashah Wallet mobile to bring in a digital mode of payments.

Earlier, Raje also launched Abhay command centers at Dausa, Sriganganagar, Baker, Bhilwara, Karauli and Dholpur. The government has equipped these centers with dial 100 management, traffic management, video surveillance and cyber forensics.

The state assembly’s term ends on January 20, 2019.