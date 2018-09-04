Here are some natural ways to make your beard grow faster

Beard is a wish of every man. Nowadays most of the people are keeping the beard to look many and also it is going on trend style. Many people have their stylish beard but some other don’t .

Amla Oil

Amla is also known as Indian gooseberries which are capable of simulating facial hair growth. Just massage the amla oil on your face and it will give you a visible result.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is also an effective way for beard growth. To increase the growth of your beard, take 3 tablespoons of coconut oil and one table spoon of rosemary oil. Mix them well and massage them daily after bath.