When Kerala Goes To Mangalore- Mangalorean Neer Dosa

You must have tried the Kerala style Karriku Dosa. Now try the Mangalore version- Mangalorean Neer Dosa.
Mangalorean Neer Dosa
Prep in: 20 minutes
Cooks in: 30 minutes
Total in: 50 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cups Broken Raw Rice, (any local rice)
- 1 cup Fresh coconut, grated
- Salt, to taste
- Cooking oil, to grease the pan
How to make
- To begin making the Mangalorean Neer Dosa Recipe; we will first soak the rice in completely immersed in water for at least 3 hours.
- Once the rice is soaked well, drain out the water. Grind the soaked rice, coconut and salt in a blender adding water little at a time to make a smooth batter. It is important to add a little water at a time to grind the rice into a smooth batter. When you feel the batter between your fingers it should be smooth and not coarse.
- Once the Neer Dosa batter is ground, transfer it to a large bowl. Add enough water such that the dosa batter has a smooth flowing consistency. The consistency of the batter should be such that the batter has a very thin coating at the back of the spoon and not a thick coating. If it forms thick later, then you need to add a little more water.
- Check the salt levels and adjust to suit your taste.
- The Neer Dosa batter is now ready to be made. The Neer Dosa is made very similar to the Rava Dosa.
- To make the Neer Dosa, we don’t spread it on the pan like a pancake or a regular dosa. We pour the dosa batter on the hot pan and it will spread itself creating holes.
- Note: It is a good idea to use an iron pan, as the texture and the softness of the dosa comes out perfectly with an iron pan.
- To begin, make sure you have a greased and seasoned iron pan. Grease and preheat the iron pan until it is sizzling hot. When you sprinkle water on the pan; the water will sizzle and evaporate.
- Once you have the right heat on the pan; pour a ladle of the batter in a circular motion starting from the outer edges. The batter will sizzle and flow to spread itself. Fill in the batter where there is gap, but do allow the dosa to have a few tiny holes. There is no need to sprinkle oil to cook the Neer Dosa.
- The Neer Dosa cooks very quickly; when you notice the top of the dosa is no longer raw, the Neer Dosa is cooked and has a rich white colour. The cooking process will take less than 30 seconds per dosa.
- Slide a flat spatula from the sides of the pan and fold the Neer Dosa into a half and then into another half to form a triangle. Place the Neer dosa on a platter and continue to make Neer Dosa’s the similar way.
- Make sure you place the Neer Dosa’s away from each other when they are hot; as they tend to stick to each other. Once they cool down, you can place them one on top of the other; into a covered bowl and serve warm.
- Serve the Mangalorean Neer Dosa Recipe along with egg curry for breakfast.
