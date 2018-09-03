When Kerala Goes To Mangalore- Mangalorean Neer Dosa

You must have tried the Kerala style Karriku Dosa. Now try the Mangalore version- Mangalorean Neer Dosa.

Mangalorean Neer Dosa

Prep in: 20 minutes

Cooks in: 30 minutes

Total in: 50 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

2 cups Broken Raw Rice, (any local rice)

1 cup Fresh coconut, grated

Salt, to taste

Cooking oil, to grease the pan

How to make