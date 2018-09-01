Kerala Style Dosa For Breakfast- Karikku dosa

Karikku dosa-these lovely and delicate pancakes are perfect to start your day. Made with tender coconut, coconut oil and rice, these sweet and salty dosas taste are very easy to make (in the same way as you would make a dosa) and healthy too.

Karikku dosa

Ingredients

1 cup raw rice

2 tender coconuts

½ spoon cumin

5 shallots

1 big spoon sugar

1 pinch baking soda

Salt

Preparation