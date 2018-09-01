FoodHealth & LifeStylelifen'styleRecipe

Kerala Style Dosa For Breakfast- Karikku dosa

Sep 1, 2018, 02:55 pm IST
Less than a minute
Karikku dosa
Karikku dosa- a simple Kerala breakfast

Karikku dosa-these lovely and delicate pancakes are perfect to start your day. Made with tender coconut, coconut oil and rice, these sweet and salty dosas taste are very easy to make (in the same way as you would make a dosa) and healthy too.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup raw rice
  • 2 tender coconuts
  • ½ spoon cumin
  • 5 shallots
  • 1 big spoon sugar
  • 1 pinch baking soda
  • Salt

Preparation

  • Soak raw rice overnight
  • In the morning, coarsely grind the rice along with tender coconut, cumin and shallots
  • Add baking soda, sugar and salt
  • Mix well and set aside for 20 minutes
  • Heat a tawa, ladle out the batter to form a thick dosa
  • Flip over when one side is ready
  • See to it that both the sides are well cooked.
  • Serves with chutney of your choice.

