Kerala Style Dosa For Breakfast- Karikku dosa

Karikku dosa-these lovely and delicate pancakes are perfect to start your day. Made with tender coconut, coconut oil and rice, these sweet and salty dosas taste are very easy to make (in the same way as you would make a dosa) and healthy too.
Karikku dosa
Ingredients
- 1 cup raw rice
- 2 tender coconuts
- ½ spoon cumin
- 5 shallots
- 1 big spoon sugar
- 1 pinch baking soda
- Salt
Preparation
- Soak raw rice overnight
- In the morning, coarsely grind the rice along with tender coconut, cumin and shallots
- Add baking soda, sugar and salt
- Mix well and set aside for 20 minutes
- Heat a tawa, ladle out the batter to form a thick dosa
- Flip over when one side is ready
- See to it that both the sides are well cooked.
- Serves with chutney of your choice.
