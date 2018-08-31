Add Oats To Your Breakfast- Capsicum Carrot Oats Sandwich

Capsicum Carrot Oats Sandwich is a healthy and tasty recipe with the added goodness of oats and also curd. Capsicum and carrot are rich in vitamins and is good to add it to your diet.
Capsicum Carrot Oats Sandwich
Prep in: 10 minutes
Cooks in: 45 minutes
Total in: 55 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 Brown bread, slices
- 1 Green Bell Pepper (Capsicum), finely sliced
- 1 Carrot (Gajjar), grated
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoon Instant Oats (Oatmeal)
- 1 cup Hung Curd (Greek Yogurt)
- 1 Green Chilli, chopped
- 2 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, chopped
- 1 teaspoon Chaat Masala Powder
- 1 teaspoon Black pepper powder
- Cooking oil, or butter as required
How to make
- To begin making the Capsicum Carrot Oats Sandwich, wash and grate the carrot, and thinly cut the capsicum. Keep it aside.
- Soak the oats in curd for 1/2 hour and keep it ready.
- Now mix all the ingredients mentioned including carrot, capsicum, salt, pepper, green chilli, coriander leaves, chaat masala powder, black pepper powder with curd and oats, apart from the bread slices.
- Apply the mixture on one bread slice then cover with the second slice, grill or toast in sandwich maker with applying oil or butter.
- Capsicum Carrot Oats Sandwich can be served with a smoothie or fresh juice for a complete breakfast
