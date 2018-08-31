FoodHealth & LifeStylelifen'styleRecipe

Add Oats To Your Breakfast- Capsicum Carrot Oats Sandwich

Aug 31, 2018, 02:14 pm IST
Less than a minute
Capsicum Carrot Oats Sandwich
Capsicum Carrot Oats Sandwich for breakfast

Capsicum Carrot Oats Sandwich is a healthy and tasty recipe with the added goodness of oats and also curd. Capsicum and carrot are rich in vitamins and is good to add it to your diet.

Capsicum Carrot Oats Sandwich

Capsicum Carrot Oats Sandwich

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 45 minutes

Total in: 55 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 Brown bread, slices
  • 1 Green Bell Pepper (Capsicum), finely sliced
  • 1 Carrot (Gajjar), grated
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste
  • 2 tablespoon Instant Oats (Oatmeal)
  • 1 cup Hung Curd (Greek Yogurt)
  • 1 Green Chilli, chopped
  • 2 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon Chaat Masala Powder
  • 1 teaspoon Black pepper powder
  • Cooking oil, or butter as required

READ ALSO:  Stuff Cauliflower Into Your Bread- Cauliflower Chutney Grilled Sandwich

How to make

  • To begin making the Capsicum Carrot Oats Sandwich, wash and grate the carrot, and thinly cut the capsicum. Keep it aside.
  • Soak the oats in curd for 1/2 hour and keep it ready.
  • Now mix all the ingredients mentioned including carrot, capsicum, salt, pepper, green chilli, coriander leaves, chaat masala powder, black pepper powder with curd and oats, apart from the bread slices.
  • Apply the mixture on one bread slice then cover with the second slice, grill or toast in sandwich maker with applying oil or butter.
  • Capsicum Carrot Oats Sandwich can be served with a smoothie or fresh juice for a complete breakfast

Tags

Related Articles

Sugarcane-juice-to-weight-loss
May 16, 2018, 01:11 pm IST

Drink this natural juice to lose weight

Tips to haver good sleep
Apr 20, 2018, 10:14 am IST

Tips to have a good sleep when it’s hot

Jun 9, 2018, 09:57 am IST

Natural Home Remedies To  Relieve Back Pain

Mar 5, 2018, 10:39 pm IST

Condom makers reveals 95% Indian men hates condom while sex

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close