Add Oats To Your Breakfast- Capsicum Carrot Oats Sandwich

Capsicum Carrot Oats Sandwich is a healthy and tasty recipe with the added goodness of oats and also curd. Capsicum and carrot are rich in vitamins and is good to add it to your diet.

Capsicum Carrot Oats Sandwich

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 45 minutes

Total in: 55 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

4 Brown bread, slices

1 Green Bell Pepper (Capsicum), finely sliced

1 Carrot (Gajjar), grated

Salt and Pepper, to taste

2 tablespoon Instant Oats (Oatmeal)

1 cup Hung Curd (Greek Yogurt)

1 Green Chilli, chopped

2 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon Chaat Masala Powder

1 teaspoon Black pepper powder

Cooking oil, or butter as required

How to make