Stuff Cauliflower Into Your Bread- Cauliflower Chutney Grilled Sandwich

We usually make sabzi out of cauliflower, but there is a lot of time when there is a piece of cauliflower left in the fridge and we don’t know what to do of it. Here is your answer! Make these scrumptious Cauliflower Chutney Grilled Sandwiches out of it and everyone in the family will love it.

Cauliflower Chutney Grilled Sandwich

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 45 minutes

Total in: 55 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

4 Brown bread

1/2 Cauliflower (gobi), take out the stem and grated

1 Onion, finely chopped

1 Green Chilli, finely chopped

Salt, as required

1/4 teaspoon Red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon Chaat Masala Powder

Green Chutney (Coriander & Mint), as required

Butter (unsalted), as required

How to make