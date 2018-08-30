Stuff Cauliflower Into Your Bread- Cauliflower Chutney Grilled Sandwich

We usually make sabzi out of cauliflower, but there is a lot of time when there is a piece of cauliflower left in the fridge and we don’t know what to do of it. Here is your answer! Make these scrumptious Cauliflower Chutney Grilled Sandwiches out of it and everyone in the family will love it.
Cauliflower Chutney Grilled Sandwich
Prep in: 10 minutes
Cooks in: 45 minutes
Total in: 55 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 Brown bread
- 1/2 Cauliflower (gobi), take out the stem and grated
- 1 Onion, finely chopped
- 1 Green Chilli, finely chopped
- Salt, as required
- 1/4 teaspoon Red chilli powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Chaat Masala Powder
- Green Chutney (Coriander & Mint), as required
- Butter (unsalted), as required
How to make
- To begin making the Cauliflower Chutney Grilled Sandwich Recipe, firstly we will make the cauliflower mixture to stuff in the sandwich. Grate the cauliflower very finely.
- Add onions, green chilli, salt, red chilli powder and chaat masala into it and mix it properly.
- Once it is done, keep it aside for 5 minutes.
- Now take two slices of bread and apply dhaniya pudina chutney on one side of each bread. Add the cauliflower stuffing on one bread and close it with another bread.
- Now heat some butter in the grill pan and place the sandwich on it. Grill it till the toast becomes brown and crisp. Take it out on a plate and it is ready to be served.
- Serve Cauliflower Chutney Grilled Sandwich along with a dip of your choice.
