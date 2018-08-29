North Indian Breakfast Dish- Carrots & Sweet Potato Stuffed Paratha

Carrots & Sweet Potato Stuffed Paratha Recipe is a nutritious paratha recipe stuffed with carrots and sweet potatoes as the name suggests, combined with simple masalas, making it a great breakfast option.

Carrots & Sweet Potato Stuffed Paratha

Prep in: 25 minutes

Cooks in: 20 minutes

Total in: 45 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

For dough

2 cups Whole Wheat Flour

1/2 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon Cooking oil

For stuffing

1 cup Carrots (Gajjar), finely grated

1/2 cup Sweet Potatoes, boiled and mashed

1 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder, (roasted)

1 Green Chillies, chopped (adjust)

1/4 cup Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, chopped

Salt, to taste

How to make