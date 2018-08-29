North Indian Breakfast Dish- Carrots & Sweet Potato Stuffed Paratha

Carrots & Sweet Potato Stuffed Paratha Recipe is a nutritious paratha recipe stuffed with carrots and sweet potatoes as the name suggests, combined with simple masalas, making it a great breakfast option.
Carrots & Sweet Potato Stuffed Paratha
Prep in: 25 minutes
Cooks in: 20 minutes
Total in: 45 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
For dough
- 2 cups Whole Wheat Flour
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 1 teaspoon Cooking oil
For stuffing
- 1 cup Carrots (Gajjar), finely grated
- 1/2 cup Sweet Potatoes, boiled and mashed
- 1 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder, (roasted)
- 1 Green Chillies, chopped (adjust)
- 1/4 cup Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, chopped
- Salt, to taste
How to make
- To begin making the sweet potato parathas, we will first make the dough. Add flour and salt in a large bowl, adding little water at a time to make soft, pliable dough. Knead dough until it is smooth and elastic. Add oil to coat the dough and knead little more. The dough will be soft and nonsticky. Allow the dough to rest for about 15 minutes, covered.
- Divide the dough into lemon sized balls and roll them out thin to approximately 3 inches in diameter. Note tossing the dough in dry flour while rolling will prevent it from getting sticky when rolling them out.
- In another bowl, combine all the ingredients for the filling together. Check the salt and spices and adjust to suit your taste.
- Add 1 tablespoon of the stuffing in the center. Gather the sides and bring them together. Remove the little excess dough which popped out when you brought them together.
- Press the stuffed dough down. Toss it in some flour and roll it gently applying just even pressure to roll. Roll it to desired thickness and your comfort level in rolling.
- Place the stuffed sweet potato carrot parathas on the hot griddle/skillet. Cook on medium heat adding a little oil or ghee to cook the parathas until you notice it gets brown spots on both the sides and has lightly crisp outer crust.
- Serve Carrots & Sweet Potato Stuffed Paratha Recipe along with some pickle and wash it down with some fresh juice for a complete breakfast.
