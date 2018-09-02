FoodHealth & LifeStylelifen'styleRecipe

Egg Sandwich Without Egg Yolks- Boiled Egg White Sandwich

Sep 2, 2018, 02:45 pm IST
Boiled Egg White Sandwich
Boiled Egg White Sandwich is another healthy snack or breakfast option which you can make in a jiffy. This sandwich is made without egg yolk to reap maximum health benefits.

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 30 minutes

Total in: 40 minutes

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 Whole Eggs, boiled
  • 3 Bread slices
  • 1/2 Onion, julienned
  • 1/2 teaspoon Black pepper powder
  • 1 Cheese, slice, cut into pieces
  • 2 tablespoon Butter
  • Salt, as required

How to make

  • To begin making the Boiled Egg White Sandwich, Deshell the boiled eggs and separate the egg yolk. Cut the egg whites into small cubes.
  • To a mixing bowl, add the egg white cubes, julienned onions, cheese, black pepper powder and salt. Mix everything well.
  • The next step is to assemble the sandwiches. Apply butter on one side of the bread slices.
  • Take a slice of bread and spread some egg white and onion mixture on it. Top this with another slice of bread.
  • Again spread some more egg white and onion mixture on this. Close this with the third bread slice.
  • Grill the sandwich in a grill pan till the topmost bread turns brownish. Cut into a triangle and it is ready to be served.
  • Boiled Egg White Sandwich can be served along with your preferred morning beverage or juice.

