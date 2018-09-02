Egg Sandwich Without Egg Yolks- Boiled Egg White Sandwich

Boiled Egg White Sandwich is another healthy snack or breakfast option which you can make in a jiffy. This sandwich is made without egg yolk to reap maximum health benefits.
Boiled Egg White Sandwich
Prep in: 10 minutes
Cooks in: 30 minutes
Total in: 40 minutes
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
- 2 Whole Eggs, boiled
- 3 Bread slices
- 1/2 Onion, julienned
- 1/2 teaspoon Black pepper powder
- 1 Cheese, slice, cut into pieces
- 2 tablespoon Butter
- Salt, as required
READ ALSO: Kerala Style Dosa For Breakfast- Karikku dosa
How to make
- To begin making the Boiled Egg White Sandwich, Deshell the boiled eggs and separate the egg yolk. Cut the egg whites into small cubes.
- To a mixing bowl, add the egg white cubes, julienned onions, cheese, black pepper powder and salt. Mix everything well.
- The next step is to assemble the sandwiches. Apply butter on one side of the bread slices.
- Take a slice of bread and spread some egg white and onion mixture on it. Top this with another slice of bread.
- Again spread some more egg white and onion mixture on this. Close this with the third bread slice.
- Grill the sandwich in a grill pan till the topmost bread turns brownish. Cut into a triangle and it is ready to be served.
- Boiled Egg White Sandwich can be served along with your preferred morning beverage or juice.
Post Your Comments