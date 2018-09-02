Egg Sandwich Without Egg Yolks- Boiled Egg White Sandwich

Boiled Egg White Sandwich is another healthy snack or breakfast option which you can make in a jiffy. This sandwich is made without egg yolk to reap maximum health benefits.

Boiled Egg White Sandwich

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 30 minutes

Total in: 40 minutes

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

2 Whole Eggs, boiled

3 Bread slices

1/2 Onion, julienned

1/2 teaspoon Black pepper powder

1 Cheese, slice, cut into pieces

2 tablespoon Butter

Salt, as required

How to make