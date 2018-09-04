Hot Workout videos of Sara Ali Khan reveals her Fitness Secret: Watch

Actress Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids. She enjoys a huge fan following even before her Bollywood debut.

In the latest video doing the rounds on social media, Sara can be seen sweating it out. Well, you should definitely not miss it as the video will inspire you to hit the gym.

It goes without saying that she is blessed with good looks. Sara recently made her debut on Instagram and people can’t get over her stunning pictures. Now, it will be interesting to see if she manages to spell magic on the silver screen.

She has been in the limelight for some obvious reasons. Lately, the lady went to the temple along with her mother and was spotted offering the alms to the poor. Her pics and videos won hearts.

On the professional front, Kedarnath was supposed to be Sara’s debut film but due to some delay, she will enter Bollywood with Ranveer Sigh starrer Simmba. The movie is directed by Rohit Shetty. In Kedarnath, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput.