Sara Ali Khan gets Angry at Paparazzi publicly outside Temple: Video

Star kid Sara Ali Khan is in the limelight after bagged a role opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba apart from Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath.

A couple of days back actress Soha Ali Khan lost her calm on paparazzi for putting too many flashlights on her baby girl Inaaya while trying to get her better pictures. And now Soha’s niece and daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan was heard schooling the paparazzi for clicking her pictures at the wrong time and at an auspicious place.

Sara was along with her family who attended the Shani temple. She looked gorgeous in a simple ethnic wear. She was also helping the poor ones outside the temple. However, as you can see in the video, the photographers clicked her continuously and Sara, all for once, lost her calm.

See Video:

Sara wanted to be left alone by the paps and wasn’t in the mood to get clicked. She was heard giving an earful to the camerapersons, ‘band karo camera, mandir hai ye’.