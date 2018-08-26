celebritiesCinemaentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Soha Ali Khan slams the paparazzi after her Daughter frightened by Camera flashlights: Video

A few days back, Soha stepped out with daughter and as soon as the duo steps out from their car, paparazzi starts clicking them.

Aug 26, 2018, 01:08 pm IST
Actress Soha Ali Khan is known to be a doting mother and during a recent interview, the actress revealed that she is “completely obsessed” with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, reports news agency IANS. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu’s daughter Inaaya is following the footsteps of her cousin Taimur Ali Khan and often seen with her mommy.

The little girl has become a darling of the paparazzi for a while now. A few days back, Soha stepped out with daughter and as soon as the duo steps out from their car, paparazzi starts clicking them.

But this time, Soha gets angry at the photographers and slams them for using the flashlight on daughter. In the video shared by a photographer, she is seen saying, ” You use so much flash. When you have kids of your own, I’ll use flash on them too.”

Inaaya was born on September 29 on the occasion of Mahanavami to Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu.

