These Top Bollywood Celebrities have Donated their Body Organs

Bollywood stars always stay in news. Reasons are many for their break-ups, divorces, affairs, fashion, style etc. Some are known for their kind hearts also. But these Bollywood celebrities have donated their body organs. They have decided to donate their organs after death.
Aishwarya Rai
The former Miss World has donated her beautiful eyes to Eye the Bank Association.
Salman Khan
He has donated his bone marrow to save a life of a girl.
Aamir Khan
Mr. Perfectionist has decided to donate every organ of his body after death.
R Madhavan
The man with a golden heart has donated eyes, heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys.
Sonakshi Sinha
The Dabangg actress has donated her eyes.
Amitabh Bachchan
The living legend of the Bollywood industry, the hero of the century, Amitabh has donated his eyes.
Priyanka Chopra
The Desi Girl has also decided to donate every useful organ of her body after death.
