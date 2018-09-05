These Top Bollywood Celebrities have Donated their Body Organs

Bollywood stars always stay in news. Reasons are many for their break-ups, divorces, affairs, fashion, style etc. Some are known for their kind hearts also. But these Bollywood celebrities have donated their body organs. They have decided to donate their organs after death.

Aishwarya Rai

The former Miss World has donated her beautiful eyes to Eye the Bank Association.

Salman Khan

He has donated his bone marrow to save a life of a girl.

Also Read: Teachers’ Day 2018 : Bollywood Actresses Who Played Teachers Role On Screen, See Pics

Aamir Khan

Mr. Perfectionist has decided to donate every organ of his body after death.

R Madhavan

The man with a golden heart has donated eyes, heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys.

Sonakshi Sinha

The Dabangg actress has donated her eyes.

Amitabh Bachchan

The living legend of the Bollywood industry, the hero of the century, Amitabh has donated his eyes.

Priyanka Chopra

The Desi Girl has also decided to donate every useful organ of her body after death.