Bollywood Congratulates Supreme Court Over On Section 377 Verdict

Supreme Court’s verdict on the decriminalization of Section 377 is being celebrated all over India.

Even Bollywood stars have voiced out their opinion on the matter on the Twitter handles:

Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! ????????? pic.twitter.com/ZOXwKmKDp5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 6, 2018

Crying tears of joy for the lgbtqi community. One day there won’t be any labels and we will all live in utopia. pic.twitter.com/veQe1S92FD — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 6, 2018

More power … ? — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) September 6, 2018

My India of 2018!!!! Truly heartening ! Let’s embrace one n all and their choices ?? https://t.co/HHewyx4SAE — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 6, 2018

Historic verdict by Supreme Court today. #377 — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 6, 2018