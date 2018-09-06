Bollywood Congratulates Supreme Court Over On Section 377 Verdict

Supreme Court’s verdict on the decriminalization of Section 377 is being celebrated all over India.
Even Bollywood stars have voiced out their opinion on the matter on the Twitter handles:
Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! ????????? pic.twitter.com/ZOXwKmKDp5
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 6, 2018
Crying tears of joy for the lgbtqi community. One day there won’t be any labels and we will all live in utopia. pic.twitter.com/veQe1S92FD
— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 6, 2018
More power … ?
— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) September 6, 2018
Equality for India!!! Equal love. Equal rights. ??? #RIPSection377 #Pride #LoveIsLove
— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 6, 2018
My India of 2018!!!! Truly heartening ! Let’s embrace one n all and their choices ?? https://t.co/HHewyx4SAE
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 6, 2018
Historic verdict by Supreme Court today. #377
— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 6, 2018
Bye bye 377. Thank you #SupremeCourt #abouttime #nomorediscrimination #loveislove @MardOfficial
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 6, 2018
RIP #Section377
The new sunshine of this day is that of a progressive India. Love all!
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 6, 2018
