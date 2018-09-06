celebritiesentertainmentIndiaNEWS

Bollywood Congratulates Supreme Court Over On Section 377 Verdict

Sep 6, 2018, 03:13 pm IST
Less than a minute
Bollywood
Bollywood on Section 377

Supreme Court’s verdict on the decriminalization of Section 377 is being celebrated all over India.

Even Bollywood stars have voiced out their opinion on the matter on the Twitter handles:

READ ALSO:  LGBTQ Community Celebrates As Supreme Court Decriminalizes Section 377

Tags

Related Articles

trilateral summit
Jun 14, 2018, 08:11 pm IST

Shawwal moon sighting at Kappakkal beach; tomorrow Eid-Ul-Fitr

forgotten-names-of-mollywood-movies
Feb 22, 2018, 10:10 pm IST

These are the famous forgotten actresses in the Mollywood industry

Sep 21, 2017, 04:44 pm IST

China bans use of anti-Islam words on social media

Apr 28, 2018, 11:07 am IST

Nine people killed in Uttar Pradesh, when van rushed to truck

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close