Birthday Special: Rare-Unseen Pics of Bollywood Star Radhika Apte: See Pics

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte, who will soon be seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu-starrer ‘Andhadhun’, rings in her 33rd birthday on September 7, 2018.

Radhika was born in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. She completed her graduation in from a Pune college and focussed on making herself a perfect kathak dancer for eight years. She then went to London to enrol in Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance for a year.

She made her acting debut in Shahid Kapoor’s Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi in a small, supporting role. Her first full-scale role was in 2009 Bengali movie, Antaheen. She then worked in movies like Samaantar, The Waiting Room and Rakht Charitra.

She has starred in three back-to-back Netflix projects—Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul. All the roles were critically applauded but the internet still joked about Netflix’s special love for her.

Earlier, she made headlines when her bold selfies from a short film got leaked. It seems that nothing can stop Radhika, who is often dragged into controversies, from making daring statements. She is also known for her glamorous photoshoots.