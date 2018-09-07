celebritiesCinemaentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Birthday Special: Rare-Unseen Pics of Bollywood Star Radhika Apte: See Pics

Earlier, she made headlines when her bold selfies from a short film got leaked. It seems that nothing can stop Radhika, who is often dragged into controversies

Sep 7, 2018, 09:47 pm IST
Bollywood actress Radhika Apte, who will soon be seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu-starrer ‘Andhadhun’, rings in her 33rd birthday on September 7, 2018.

Third-party image reference
Third-party image reference

Radhika was born in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. She completed her graduation in from a Pune college and focussed on making herself a perfect kathak dancer for eight years. She then went to London to enrol in Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance for a year.

Third-party image reference

She made her acting debut in Shahid Kapoor’s Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi in a small, supporting role. Her first full-scale role was in 2009 Bengali movie, Antaheen. She then worked in movies like Samaantar, The Waiting Room and Rakht Charitra.

Third-party image reference

Also Read: All You Need To Know About The Birthday Girl Radhika Apte

Third-party image reference

She has starred in three back-to-back Netflix projects—Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul. All the roles were critically applauded but the internet still joked about Netflix’s special love for her.

Third-party image reference
Third-party image reference
Third-party image reference

Earlier, she made headlines when her bold selfies from a short film got leaked. It seems that nothing can stop Radhika, who is often dragged into controversies, from making daring statements. She is also known for her glamorous photoshoots.

