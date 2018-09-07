All You Need To Know About The Birthday Girl Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte turns 33 years old today.

Radhika was born in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. She completed her graduation in from a Pune college and focussed on making herself a perfect kathak dancer for eight years. She then went to London to enrol in Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance for a year.

She made her acting debut in Shahid Kapoor’s Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi in a small, supporting role. Her first full-scale role was in 2009 Bengali movie, Antaheen. She then worked in movies like Samaantar, The Waiting Room and Rakht Charitra.



She was then seen in Hindi film Shor In The City in 2011 and in Tamli/Telugu movie Dhoni in 2012. After a host of movies in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages for the next three years, Radhika was seen in Badlapur with Varun Dhawan. After that, she was seen in more and more Hindi films like Manjhi- The Mountain Man, Parched, Phobia and more recently in Padman with Akshay Kumar.

She has starred in three back-to-back Netflix projects—Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul. All the roles were critically applauded but the internet still joked about Netflix’s special love for her.

Radhika will soon be seen with Aayushman Khurrana and Tabu in Andhadhun. The movie is a suspense thriller and right up Radhika’s alley who is known for working in gritty, dark projects.

