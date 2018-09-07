celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Birthday Special: Rare and Unseen Pics Of Mammukka

Sep 7, 2018, 03:56 pm IST
Happy Birthday Mammukka..!!

It is Mammootty’s 67th birthday today. With a film career spanning four decades, the Malayalam superstar has over 350 films to his credit. Mammukka has won three National Film Awards for Best Actor, seven Kerala State Film Awards and thirteen Filmfare Awards South. He was awarded with the Padma Shri in 1998.

On his birthday, many celebrities are sharing wishes for the superstar on social media. Mohanlal too shared a wish for the actor on Twitter. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear @mammukka #HappyBirthdayMammukka.”

Actor Raai Laxmi shared a photo collage of herself and Mammootty and the caption read, “Happy bday to the most adorable , handsome,ever green ,humble,versatile actor,person and a co star I have known for ages @mammukka #Mammuka #legend ? thx fr being my guiding force always? ur a Gem! here’s wishing u another year of grand success Love &Respect ??#god bless ?

Rare and unseen pics:

Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference

Also Read: Once Again Proved Mammootty is still Young & Handsome- Viral Photoshoot Pics

 

