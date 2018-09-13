Asia Cup 2018 : Here’s the complete match schedule

The 2018 Asia Cup will begin on September 15 and continue till September 28, with six teams participating in the biennial event. The tournament will be co-hosted United Arab Emirates (UAE) cities Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The six teams are divided into groups A and B. Group A consists of India, Pakistan and Hong Kong while Group B includes Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Complete schedule

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka | Group B | Saturday | September 15 (5 PM IST)

Pakistan vs Hong Kong | Group A | Sunday | September 16 (5 PM IST)

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan | Group B | Monday | September 17 (5 PM IST)

India vs Hong Kong | Group A | Tuesday | September 18 (5 PM IST)

India vs Pakistan, | Group A | Wednesday | September 19 (5 PM IST)

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | Group B | Thursday | September 20 (5 PM IST)

Super Four, Match 1 | Friday | September 21 (5 PM IST)

Super Four, Match 2 | Friday | September 21 (5 PM IST)

Super Four, Match 3 | Sunday | September 23 (5 PM IST)

Super Four, Match 4 | Sunday | September 23 (5 PM IST)

Super Four, Match 5 | Tuesday | September 25 (5 PM IST)

Super Four, Match 6 | Wednesday | September 26 (5 PM IST)

Final | Friday | September 28