Pregnant Woman got Rat in Soup: Claims Restaurant Offers Cash for Abortion

In a strange incident, a popular restaurant was closed after a pregnant woman said that she found a dead rat in her soup. The woman further claimed that restaurant staff offered her money to get an abortion if the soup affected her unborn child’s health.

The woman and her husband were eating at the popular chain Xiabu Xiabu on September 6 when she discovered the dead rat in the hotpot, South China Morning Post reported. The outlet in Shandong province has now been temporarily suspended, a BBC report said on Thursday.

The woman’s husband, Ma, said he alerted the restaurant staff to the situation and was offered cash for abortion if they were worried about the health of the baby. “If you are worried about the baby, then we’ll give you 20,000 yuan ($3,000) to abort it,” Ma says the staff told him.

Ma said he and his wife went to the hospital where she had a check-up to ensure the baby was healthy. Reportedly, the restaurant allegedly later offered the couple 5,000 yuan ($728) in compensation for the incident — a price he was willing to negotiate after the hospital visit.

Health officials investigated the restaurant but found no traces of rats. However, the eatery was shut down temporarily for other violations, including pooled water in the food processing areas and using produce suppliers without full qualifications.