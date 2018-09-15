Beauty

Fishtail braid Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

Sep 15, 2018, 07:19 pm IST
The fishtail braid looks elaborate and will become a favourite for rushed mornings, especially if you have long hair. It turns out beautiful and is great for an average day. It is also a hairstyle that tends to look better the messier it gets, which makes it ideal for a long day.

How to Fishtail Braid..?

Pull hair back into a ponytail. … Divide the ponytail into two smaller, equal-sized ponytails. Separate a half-inch section of hair from the outside of the left ponytail. Pull this piece across the top of the left ponytail over to the right ponytail

Step By Step Tutorial

