Joy Alukkas Brings In Joy To The Flood Hit Kerala Victims

Although the waters have receded in the flood-hit Kerala and the camps have been dissolved, many people still have no homes to live in.

And to help them, Joy Alukkas has decided to lend a helping hand in the matter.

They have decided to build 250 houses in an effort to resort Kerala. Here is there official press release.

A Helping Hand for the Flood Affected

15 Crores Mega Project By Joyalukkas Group

250 Houses-Joy Homes- To Bring Joy To Flood Victims

Thrissur: The Joyalukkas Group joins in rebuilding flood devastated Kerala with a project of constructing 250 houses for those who have lost their homes in the greatest flood of the century. A huge sum of Rupees fifteen crores has been set apart to realize this objective.

This project is supported by all the employees of the Joyalukkas Group as well as a large number of well-wishers. The Chairman of Joyalukkas Group Sri. Joy Alukkas as well as the Director of Joyalukkas Foundation Smt. Jolly Joy has stated that the Joyalukkas Foundation will see that houses costing six lakhs each will be constructed.

“Our dream is to construct houses that will bring joy to the hearts of those who own them,” they said. Each house will have total are of 600 sq.ft. with two bedrooms, with a living cum dining room, kitchen and sit out and will have a concrete roof.

The Chairman Sri Joy Alukkas also that in the worst affected areas, houses will be built in tune with the environment only after proper consultation with expert architects and according to the plans submitted by them. The purpose of this mega project by the Joyalukkas Group is to the Government of Kerala’s initiative in Rebuilding Kerala, thus helping people to live through the great destruction caused by the flood. The Chairman also informed that the project had been submitted to the Chief Minister and would be carried out with the help of the self-governing bodies in each place.

Those who have lost their homes in the floods and landslides may submit their applications in person at the sales outlet of the Joyalukkas Group nearest to them. These applications will be carefully studied by the committee constituted by the Joyalukkas Foundation and in consultation with the local self-governing bodies. A list of deserving candidates will be drawn up and the construction will start as soon as all government formalities are met. It is hoped that the houses will be quickly completed and handed over to their owners.

The Joyalukkas Foundations continues to give compassionate leadership in several social and humanitarian ventures. The services rendered by the Joyalukkas Foundation in activities like voluntary blood donation, protection of the environment, health care and many other causes, are indeed laudable.

*For further details contact Joyalukkas Foundation, Thrissur: 0487 2329222