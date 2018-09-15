See How to Prepare Tasty Tomato Rice Easily

This is a must-try recipe for all foodies. You can serve this dish with several vegetarian or non-vegetarian side dishes.
Required Ingredients:
- Juicy red tomatoes
- Green chilies
- Cardamom and cloves
- Ginger and garlic
- Coconut grated
- Cumin powder and seeds
- Ghee/oil
- Sliced onions
- Bay leaves
- Cleaned rice
How To Make:
- Mix the tomatoes and chilies with cloves, cinnamon, ginger, coconut and garlic.
- Add cumin powder and grind to a smooth paste.
- Fry cumin seeds in ghee.
- Now, add the onion slices and bay leaves.
- Fry till the onions become brown.
- Add the paste to the pan and sauté.
- Now, add the cleaned rice and stir fry. Add salt and water.
- Cook this for a few minutes.
