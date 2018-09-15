Latest NewsRecipe

See How to Prepare Tasty Tomato Rice Easily

This is a must-try recipe for all foodies. You can serve this dish with several vegetarian or non-vegetarian side dishes.

Sep 15, 2018
Required Ingredients:

  • Juicy red tomatoes
  • Green chilies
  • Cardamom and cloves
  • Ginger and garlic
  • Coconut grated
  • Cumin powder and seeds
  • Ghee/oil
  • Sliced onions
  • Bay leaves
  • Cleaned rice

How To Make:

  • Mix the tomatoes and chilies with cloves, cinnamon, ginger, coconut and garlic.
  • Add cumin powder and grind to a smooth paste.
  • Fry cumin seeds in ghee.
  • Now, add the onion slices and bay leaves.
  • Fry till the onions become brown.
  • Add the paste to the pan and sauté.
  • Now, add the cleaned rice and stir fry. Add salt and water.
  • Cook this for a few minutes.

