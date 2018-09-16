Latest Movies Including Samantha’s U-Turn Leaked Online

CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

U-Turn is a bilingual movie that released in both Tamil and Telugu. It fought the box office battle with Sivakarthikeyan-Samantha starrer Seema Raja in Tamil Nadu

Sep 16, 2018, 10:44 pm IST
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s one of the most awaited films of the year, U-Turn, which hit the screens on Ganesh Chaturthi, has been leaked online few hours after its release. It was made available on Movierulez, a torrent site, which came as a big shock for the makers. Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that Samantha’s other Tamil release, Seema Raja, was also leaked online by Tamil Rockers. However, it was removed within a few hours.

U-Turn is a bilingual movie that released in both Tamil and Telugu. It fought the box office battle with Sivakarthikeyan-Samantha starrer Seema Raja in Tamil Nadu whereas it released alongside Naga Chaitanya’s Shailaja Reddy Alludu in Telugu.

It is the remake of 2016 Kannada hit movie and is directed by Pawan. The film has received a positive response. Thus, there are chances that this leak may affect its box office performance.

Earlier, popular films like Aruvi and Kaala were also leaked online which caused a great loss to the distributors.

The film industries across the world are trying to fight piracy. In fact, Kollywood has taken several necessary measures to curb piracy under the leadership of the President of Tamil Film Producer’s Council and Secretary of Nadigar Sangam, Vishal.

