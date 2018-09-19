Five Factors Which Will Determine the Result of India-Pakistan Match

India is all set to take on Pakistan in a few hours and with the mediocre performance Indian team had put yesterday, Indian fans would be all the more tensed. Already affected by the absence of Virat Kohli, the Indian team will have to put a spirited performance to beat Pakistan, who has arguably the most potent bowling attack in the tournament. Here are the five Factors which would Determine the outcome of today’s match.

TOSS

Judging by the way the matches have gone so far, the team batting first will have a huge advantage in the match. The pitch is bound to get slow as the match progresses, so the team winning the toss will surely look to bat.

Dew Factor

While the team will prefer to bat first, what could prove detrimental to that decision is the dew Factor. We haven’t seen the dew to impact the matches so far, but it is possible that in the matches to come, it might play a bigger part. If that happens, spinners will be at a disadvantage and the team bowling second could suffer.

Kuldeep-Chahal overs

India’s success would depend a lot on how the spin duo of Kuldeep and Chahal is handled by Pakistan. Pakistan hasn’t faced either of them yet and if India could use that unfamiliarity to their advantage, there is a match to be won.

India’s poor middle order

India’s middle order has looked uncertain and lacklustre for long. This has been masked by the performance of top order for long, but Indias 4 and 5 will have to contribute more to the score If India needs to have any impact in the match.

Pakistan’s bowling v Indian Batting.

Pakistan has probably the best bowling attack in the tournament and their bowlers will be more motivated while playing against India. India’s famed batting line up will have to pull up their socks and use all their experience to counter the Pak bowling.