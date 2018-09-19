Harbhajan Says He Would Have Slapped Sreesanth Before Had he Done this!

It might have happened a long while back, but the slapgate incident between Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth is still fresh in the minds of cricket fans. On Salaam Cricket, where the legends recalled their experiences, Harbhajan had something to say about Sreesanth. He was recalling that dramatic last over of T20 world cup

In the last over of the first T20 World Cup trophy, everything was on stake and everything boiled down to the last and final over of the match where Pakistan needed 13 from 6 balls. Misbah-ul-Haq, captain of Pakistan was batting on 37 off 35 balls. Indian captain MS Dhoni handed the ball to the rookie Joginder Sharma to bowl the final over. With just 6 needed off last 4 balls, Joginder bowled full and a confident Misbah bent down to scoop it behind the wicket over short fine-leg but couldn’t get the desired connection. S Sreesanth who was waiting at the fine leg, took the catch as India won the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 by five runs.

Harbhajan Singh who was part of the winning team relived those experiences. He was asked what would have happened had Sreesanth dropped that catch and he replied “It’s about luck, Misbah couldn’t execute the shot properly and on that day Sreesanth executed his work properly. Normally he’s not good with the execution. So what happened with Sreesanth after the World Cup in the IPL could have happened on that day only.”

Harbhajan was apparently pointing towards the slapgate incident which took place between the duo during the inaugural edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. During a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, Harbhajan had allegedly slapped Sreesanth. According to reports, Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth after the latter said something to the Punjab cricketer which he found offensive.