India Makes Light Work of Pakistan’s Small Score

163 was never a challenging total for team India but with Pakistan’s attack, there was always an element of unpredictability. But all the doubts of this being a low scoring thriller was put to rest in the first ten overs itself as Rohit Sarma and Shikhar Dhawan found the going easy.

Rohit was particularly severe against the fast bowlers and the left arm bowlers in Pakistan couldn’t bring the ball back into the right-hander to trouble him enough. He scored a quick 52 off 39 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes. Rohit was bowled by a googly of the leggie Shadab Khan and Dhawan perished at backward point while cutting Faheem Ashraf.

Later Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik took India to safety and India won with overs to spare. India’s next match will be against Bangladesh on September 21.