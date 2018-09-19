Pakistan Cricket Board Trolls Team India, But Makes a Fool of Themselves With This Spelling Mistake

The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan has begun but hours before it started, Pakistan Cricket Board tried to troll Indian Cricket team by sharing the video highlights of Pakistan’s victory of India in 2017 Champions Trophy final. But unfortunately for them, a spelling mistake featured in their tweet and they got trolled back.

It was the spelling of ‘happened’ that went wrong and check out how it came out.

Here are the highlights of what hepoened when last time #INDvPAK ODI was played. Can Green Shirts redo today what they did at the Oval last year?#HarSaansMeinBolo ?? https://t.co/VINLNzwIqK — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) September 19, 2018

The spelling came as ‘hepoened’. Check out how people reacted

The match has already started and Pakistan has chosen to bat. After 13 overs they are 49 for 2