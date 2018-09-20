Asia Cup 2018 : Indian team cut cake with sword to celebrate win over Pakistan ,Watch Video

Bhuvneshwar Kumar cut the cake with a sword to celebrate India’s emphatic win over Pakistan in the fifth match of the Asia Cup.

Kumar picked up three wickets and hit good form in the big game. He was wicketless for 35.3 overs before he got Imam-ul-Haq out. Perhaps, that is the reason why he cut the cake.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, but got off to the worst possible start as they were reduced to 3/2 in the 4th over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had sent the two Pakistan openers back in the hut. Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik put on an 82-run stand to get their innings back on track, but once the partnership broke, it was a procession as Indians picked wickets at regular intervals to bundle out Pakistan for 162 runs.

Chasing 163 to win, India got off to a rollicking start as Rohit and Dhawan found boundaries at will. Once Rohit was gone, India was almost there. Eventually, India won the match by eight wickets.

Here is the video: