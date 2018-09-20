Meet the Villan of Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan : Watch Motion Poster

After revealing first look of Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira, YRF today unveiled the cruel, evil, highly manipulative and merciless villain of Thugs of Hindostan.

Introducing John Clive, ‘loving, caring, non-violent, generous’ and Aamir Khan’s ‘idol.’ Aamir’s words, not ours – but he’s just kidding, guys! Sarcasm alert. Lord John Clive – not to be confused with the real life Robert Clive in any way – is the latest Thugs Of Hindostancharacter to be introduced and, as the villain of the piece, he is the exact opposite of all of the above. In fact, John Clive is commander of the East India Company forces and, as is evident from his order to his troops to fire (watch the motion poster below), he is as cold-bloodedly ruthless as Lagaan’s Captain Andrew Russell and far deadlier, given the firepower under his command.

Here’s Aamir Khan’s post introducing John Clive, played by British actor Lloyd Owen.