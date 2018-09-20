Marigold Face Pack For Glowing Skin

You Will Need
- 2 marigold flowers (crushed)
- 1 tablespoon sandalwood powder
- ½ tablespoon curd (yogurt)
- ½ tablespoon lemon juice
What You Have To Do
- Crush the marigold petals and make a paste.
- Add sandalwood powder, curd, and lemon juice to this and mix well.
- Apply the paste to your face and neck and leave it on for 20 minutes.
- Rinse with water.
How Often You Should Do This
- Twice a week.
Why This Works
- Marigold or calendula is beneficial in eliminating inflammation and has antibacterial properties. This Ayurvedic face mask is a natural moisturizer and brightens your skin tone with regular usage.
Post Your Comments