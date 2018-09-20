Beauty

Marigold Face Pack For Glowing Skin

Sep 20, 2018, 06:11 pm IST
Less than a minute
Marigold-Facepack

You Will Need

  • 2 marigold flowers (crushed)
  • 1 tablespoon sandalwood powder
  • ½ tablespoon curd (yogurt)
  • ½ tablespoon lemon juice

What You Have To Do

  • Crush the marigold petals and make a paste.
  • Add sandalwood powder, curd, and lemon juice to this and mix well.
  • Apply the paste to your face and neck and leave it on for 20 minutes.
  • Rinse with water.

How Often You Should Do This

  • Twice a week.

Why This Works

  • Marigold or calendula is beneficial in eliminating inflammation and has antibacterial properties. This Ayurvedic face mask is a natural moisturizer and brightens your skin tone with regular usage.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 12, 2018, 08:56 am IST

Beauty Hacks: Hair styles for valentines day

Feb 19, 2018, 01:57 pm IST

Beauty Hacks: Tips For Dry Skin

Amazing-Beauty-Benifits-Of-Raw-Onion
Jun 1, 2018, 01:53 pm IST

Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Raw Onions

flat belly
Feb 21, 2018, 05:18 pm IST

Beauty Hacks: How To Get Get a Flat Belly in 10 Minutes?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close