Marigold Face Pack For Glowing Skin

You Will Need

2 marigold flowers (crushed)

1 tablespoon sandalwood powder

½ tablespoon curd (yogurt)

½ tablespoon lemon juice

What You Have To Do

Crush the marigold petals and make a paste.

Add sandalwood powder, curd, and lemon juice to this and mix well.

Apply the paste to your face and neck and leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse with water.

How Often You Should Do This

Twice a week.

Why This Works