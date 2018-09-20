Latest NewsSports

See How Twitter Exploded After India Beat Pakistan in Asia Cup

Sep 20, 2018, 08:55 am IST
The war of words between India and Pakistan starts much before the match and when one team wins, the fans of the other team uses the social media to remind the other who is the boss. India made light work of Pakistan’s small score.

Indian bowlers bowled tight line and length, forcing the Pakistani batsmen to attempt big shots to break the shackles very often. The players went for the glory shot very often and paid the price for it. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan played aggressive cricket and made cakewalk of the target. The target was achieved in 29 overs itself.

Everyone is trolling Pakistan for such a humiliating loss. They not only lost wickets fast but could also not make many runs. Check out some of the tweets.

