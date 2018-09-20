Shahbaz Nadeem breaks List A world record. Check Out His Final Figures

Shahbaz Nadeem is an underrated spinner, who despite consistent performances, couldn’t do enough to get himself to the reckoning of national selectors. On Thursday the Jharkhand spinner broke a two-decade-old world record for best bowling figures in List A cricket, He picked up 8 wickets for 10 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here. Nadeem’s final figures read 10-4-10-8.

Left-arm orthodox spinner, Nadeem, ran through the Rajasthan batting to end a sensational spell. His career-best performance meant that Rajasthan was all out for 73 runs in 28.3 overs. Interestingly, the previous best has also been from a left-arm spinner Rahul Sanghvi, who achieved figures of 8/15 against Himachal Pradesh in a 1997-98 match. Sanghvi played a lone test match for India in 2001 against Australia.

Nadeem has so far played 99 First-Class matches, taking 375 wickets at 29.74. He has taken 124 wickets at the List A level in 87 games besides 89 scalps in 109 T20s.

Nadeem recently played for India A team which was played in England and also featured in the home series against Australia A. A left-arm spinner who relies on the flight, Shahbaz Nadeem took 51 wickets in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy, becoming the sixth bowler to claim fifty or more wickets in a Ranji season. His highlight performance during that rich season came against Kerala when he picked up 7 for 64 to stud Jharkhand’s big win in Malappuram.