Worms Found in Food Served to Patient at Super Speciality Hospital

Super speciality hospitals often have charges that go into the stratosphere and therefore you expect everything to be perfect. But then, you expect things to be perfect with your food under any circumstances. This was exactly the reason why Amlesh (32) was shocked when he found worms inside the food served to patients at Delhi Government’s biggest super speciality GB Pant Hospital. He was admitted to the neurosurgery ward in the hospital. Rashmi, also had a similar experience as she found insects inside the food served to her husband in the same ward.

“It was very shocking to me when I found insects in my breakfast meal served by the hospital. I was offered with bread, rice and a vegetable curry. As soon as I ate two bites from a bread slice, suddenly I noticed a worm inside the rice. Eating this food can put my health in danger. The hospital should take action so that such incidents can be avoided in future,” he said.

“I have been feeding my husband with my hand as he can’t hold the plate. While he was eating, I spotted an insect inside the rice. I immediately stopped feeding him and reported the matter to hospital administration,” said Rashmi. A senior health department official requesting anonymity told Mail Today, “Hospital authorities are investigating the matter and the probe is soon likely to be under Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).”