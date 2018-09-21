After the Loss Against India, Durex Trolled Pakistan With this Hilarious Tweet

The excitement involved in an India -Pakistan match is unmatched. The war of words between the two teams happen before the match begins and the fans from the winning side will troll the losing side. Pakistan could score just 162 runs and this paved way towards India’s victory, thanks to India’s tight bowling that gave nothing away.

People trolled Pakistan too much on social media and joining the league was the brand “Durex”. Well, Durex has always been very creative when it comes to discussing current topics. It certainly couldn’t miss yesterday’s India-Pakistan match. It took a dig at Pakistan’s poor performance in the game. Since they got out very quickly, Durex highlighted that aspect very nicely.

Here’s the tweet;

The text read, “Oh that was quick; last longer in the game”

If you are an adult, you must have understood the double-meaning behind this. Durex was conveying that Pakistan did not last long enough in the crease while subtly conveying the ‘other’ message for which the brand stands for.

