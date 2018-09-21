Bollywood actor proposed his longtime girlfriend Singer Neha Kakkar: See Pics

Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli has finally taken the next step in his relationship with popular singer artiste Neha Kakkar. Himansh and Neha are often spotted hanging out with each other. They also rang in the New Year 2018 together and a few months ago, they also went for a vacation in Goa.

The actor has finally proposed to his long-time girlfriend for marriage. The actor has even taken to Instagram to share a romantic photograph. In the caption, he mentioned that he would always remember this surprise visit for his cute little gem Neha.

As per sources, it all happened during the fun segment named ‘Neha’s Swayamvar’ on the sets of Indian Idol season 5, hosted by Sunil Grover. Suddenly, Himansh turned up during the segment along with host Paritosh Tripathi. When asked whom did she want to marry, Neha said that it had always been Himansh in her mind whenever she thought of getting married.