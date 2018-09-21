celebrities

Kareena Kapoor reveals about her life partner Saif, Marriage life and much more…

Sep 21, 2018, 09:37 pm IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 38 today, her family members threw her a little midnight birthday bash at her Mumbai residence on Thursday.

Bebo’s big day included her parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor, elder sister Karisma Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan, his sister Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu

Recently, in an interview with Indian Express, Kareena opened up about her darling husband and said, “There are many things that he adds to my personality and my life. I think the main thing is that he doesn’t take away my life from me. He has allowed me to be exactly the way I am.”

 

The Jab We Met star further said that Saif allows her to live life the way she wants, adding that it is a very big thing when a man can add to your life rather than subtract and take it away.

During the interview, Bebo also opened up about her baby boy and revealed that it was Saif who chose Taimur’s name. She said that Saif loves history and is a fan of Mongol Taimur.

She added, “He also had a neighbour whose name was Taimur. He was very fascinated with him and used to play with him a lot. That name kind of stayed with him. I think that along with that the fact that name means Iron. When he told me that and I read up on it. I was like if it’s a boy then I would think of him nothing less than an Ironman and I would want him to face his life like that,” reports Indian Express.

 

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and she will be seen next in Kran Johar’s Takht.

