Latest NewsSports

This Pakistani Fan Watching India’s Matches is Grabbing All Eyeballs. Is She an Indian Fan?

Sep 22, 2018, 05:20 pm IST
Less than a minute
pakistan fan

As if India-Pakistan matches doesn’t have enough reasons to stay glued to the screen, there is a new sensation which has become the talking point of the matches, It is a gorgeous spectator who was there to watch India Pakistan match, supporting Pakistan team. She looked extremely gorgeous and soon her pictures went viral on the Internet.
A lot of tweets were doing rounds on the social media regarding her presence and so many boys actually fell for her.

Now what is interesting is that the girl was present during India -Bangladesh match as well. The Pakistan- Afganisthan match was going at the same time and it seemed like the girl chose to pick India’s match over Pakistan’s. This has given rise to speculations that she had switched sides. Some people said she had become an Indian fan since Pakistan was playing poor cricket. Check out how people reacted to this situation.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 17, 2018, 06:19 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi Responds to ‘Party for Muslims’ row, Says this about Religion

Nov 30, 2017, 02:20 pm IST

Cruel punishment faced by girl students in school

Jan 20, 2018, 07:40 am IST

VAT on online shopping in the Emirates? Read this

Jan 21, 2018, 11:04 pm IST

These three Bollywood actors skipped party with Israel PM Netanyahu and applauded by netizens

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close