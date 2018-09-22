As if India-Pakistan matches doesn’t have enough reasons to stay glued to the screen, there is a new sensation which has become the talking point of the matches, It is a gorgeous spectator who was there to watch India Pakistan match, supporting Pakistan team. She looked extremely gorgeous and soon her pictures went viral on the Internet.

A lot of tweets were doing rounds on the social media regarding her presence and so many boys actually fell for her.

Now what is interesting is that the girl was present during India -Bangladesh match as well. The Pakistan- Afganisthan match was going at the same time and it seemed like the girl chose to pick India’s match over Pakistan’s. This has given rise to speculations that she had switched sides. Some people said she had become an Indian fan since Pakistan was playing poor cricket. Check out how people reacted to this situation.

She loves India not Pakistan or Bangladesh#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/EK5fa2Wrwk — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 21, 2018

Meanwhile Bangladeshi fan cameraman tried their best to deceive mind of Indian bowlers from the game by their great camera work.. ??#INDvBAN #PAKvAFG #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/y9v5yiXyZ8 — Mr. 360'™ (@Mr_360Abd) September 21, 2018

Spotted @Sassy_Soul_ In The Stadium… Supporting Opponents Of India To Transfer Panoti… Straight From The Stadium…#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/Jt6aFdJ7dO — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) September 21, 2018

Appreciation Tweet For The Cameraman For Spotting Her Again Today…#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/gaXMqGBW5H — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) September 21, 2018