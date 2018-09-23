Latest NewsIndia

You Won’t Believe at What Price Mahatma Gandhi’s letter about Spinning Wheel Was Sold at Auction

Sep 23, 2018, 05:11 pm IST
BOSTON: An undated letter written by Mahatma Gandhi has been sold for USD 6,358(approximately 4.5 lakhs) according to US-based RR Auction. The letter was about the importance of spinning wheel, something Mahatma Gandhi had popularised as a symbol of economic independence.c The identity of the winning bidder was not disclosed.

The letter is addressed to a person called Yashwant Prasad and is signed ‘Bapu’s blessings’. it is written in Gujarati.
“What we expected of the mills has happened, However, what you say is correct: all depends on the loom,” he wrote.

During the freedom struggle, Gandhiji inspired millions to give up foreign clothes and start using home made ones. The spinning wheel was a great tool of economic Independence for Gandhiji. The spinning wheel and the textile itself became symbolic of the movement toward Indian independence.

