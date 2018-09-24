How To Make Chicken Farcha At Home?

Ingredients Of Chicken Farcha

250 Gram Boneless chicken thigh (without skin)

For marinade:

For marinade: 2 Tbsp Lemon juice

1 Tbsp Garlic paste

1 Tbsp Ginger paste

1/2 tsp Red chilli powder

1/2 tsp Coriander powder

1 Tbsp Garam masala

1/2 tsp Black pepper (crushed)

To taste Salt

For coating:

1/2 Cup Bread crumbs / semolina

2 Eggs

1/2 tsp Red chilli powder

For frying Oil

How to Make Chicken Farcha

1. Clean and wash the chicken and cut into 50 gm pieces each.

2. Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients in marinade section..

3. Add chicken to this mixture and marinate properly. Leave for 15 to 20 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, break the eggs in a bowl and add chilli powder to it. Whisk it properly.

5. Heat the oil in a deep frying pan.

6. Coat the marinated chicken in bread crumb and the in egg.

7. Deep fry and serve hot with your choice of dip or chutney.