Recipe

How To Make Chicken Farcha At Home?

Sep 24, 2018, 06:04 pm IST
Ingredients Of Chicken Farcha

  • 250 Gram Boneless chicken thigh (without skin)
    For marinade:
  • 2 Tbsp Lemon juice
  • 1 Tbsp Garlic paste
  • 1 Tbsp Ginger paste
  • 1/2 tsp Red chilli powder
  • 1/2 tsp Coriander powder
  • 1 Tbsp Garam masala
  • 1/2 tsp Black pepper (crushed)
  • To taste Salt

For coating:

  • 1/2 Cup Bread crumbs / semolina
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1/2 tsp Red chilli powder
  • For frying Oil

How to Make Chicken Farcha
1. Clean and wash the chicken and cut into 50 gm pieces each.
2. Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients in marinade section..
3. Add chicken to this mixture and marinate properly. Leave for 15 to 20 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, break the eggs in a bowl and add chilli powder to it. Whisk it properly.
5. Heat the oil in a deep frying pan.
6. Coat the marinated chicken in bread crumb and the in egg.
7. Deep fry and serve hot with your choice of dip or chutney.

