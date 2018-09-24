Pakistan Fan Wins Everyone Heart by Singing Indian National Anthem At Asia Cup: Video

India played against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai International Stadium on September 19. The two cricket teams from the neighbouring countries have not played any test series against each other since 2007.

Well evidently, the Indian cricket team won the match under the captaincy of ace cricketer Rohit Sharma. However, while the Indian cricket team won the hearts of the cricket fans all over the country, there is someone else who grabbed our attention during the match, for the most unexpected reason.

Interestingly, after the praiseworthy gesture of Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tying the shoelaces of Pakistan’s Usman Khan impressed the cricket fans, yet another fascinating incident has gone viral from the Indo-Pak cricket match in the Asia Cup. Well, we have come across a video of a Pakistani cricket fan from the ongoing India-Pakistan cricket which is going viral on the social media. This video has started a frenzy among the citizens of both neighbouring countries and reason is quite surprising.

Apparently, in the video, the Pakistani man named Adil Taj is singing the Indian national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ during the Group stage Asia Cup match in Dubai. The footage of the Pakistani man singing the Indian national anthem has gone viral on all the social media platforms and the internet is going gaga over this man.

Dear @narendramodi and @ImranKhanPTI … this is a Pakistani man singing the Indian national anthem. This video has gone viral. If you are wondering what people of both nations really want, this is a good indicator. pic.twitter.com/xGZTXgNqUu — VOICE OF RAM (@VORdotcom) September 21, 2018

People from both the nations are showering heartfelt praises for him as he sings the Indian national anthem. Adil Taj has said that the move was a small gesture of peace from his side. He added that he got goosebumps when he first heard the Indian national anthem in a Bollywood movie.

“The moment (the) Indian national anthem was played, I got a reminder of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan stating that if India would move one step ahead then we would move two steps further. It was a small gesture from my side towards peace, towards respect,” Taj told ANI.