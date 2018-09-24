Latest NewsSports

Pakistan Loses Against India Yet Again, See How Indians Trolled Them

Sep 24, 2018, 06:17 am IST
Less than a minute

If you are not familiar with the India-Pakistan rivalry and the kind of close contests they produced in the past, you might be wondering what the hype is all about. Because these days, there seems to be a big gap in skill and experience. Pakistan may have won the champions trophy final, but that looked like an aberration. Once again, India had an easy walkover yesterday.
As one would expect, Indians started trolling Pakistanis badly when they lost. Since India has won both their encounters against their arch-rivals, the trolling is on another level this time. Check out some of the popular tweets that would really hurt if you are a Pakistani fan.
Here are some of them:

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 6, 2017, 01:11 pm IST

woman arrested for punishing husband by pouring hot oil to his private parts.

Dec 29, 2017, 04:50 pm IST

Supermoon 2018;supermoon 2018: Where and what time will the moon be biggest?

Dec 4, 2017, 07:04 pm IST

Prasanth Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav about their returning to AAP

all-eyes-on-karnataka-governor
May 15, 2018, 04:53 pm IST

All you need to know about Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close