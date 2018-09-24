Singapore Rice Noodles — Recipe

NEWSRecipe

Vermicelli or rice noodles fused with warm and intense flavors, cooked to perfection.

Key Ingredients:

Rice Vermicelli (soaked and drained), Sprouts , Spring Onions, Capsicum , Cabbage, Onion, Garlic, Ginger, Water or Stock, Soya Sauce , Sugar, Salt and Black Pepper , Vietnamese Curry Powder, Oil

How to Make Singapore Noodles

1.In a small bowl, mix together the water/stock, soy sauce and brown sugar. Set aside.
2.Heat oil in a large wok and over high heat,add the curry powder and garlic. Stir-fry until fragrant.
3.Add the onion, stir-fry until it begins to soften.
4.Push to the side and add the ginger and spring onions and stir-fry until the spring onions soften.
5.Add the capsicum and cabbage and stir-fry till a little soft.
6.Stir in the bean sprouts, cook briefly, then add the noodles.
7.Add the sauce, tossing the ingredients carefully to mix.
8.If too dry, add a bit more water/stock.
9.Add salt and black pepper to taste. Serve hot.

 

