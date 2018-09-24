Tasty Half Roast Chicken – Recipe

Half Roast Chicken is a delicious chicken recipe where the chicken, along with veggies like carrot and celery, is roasted before pouring and heating in the beer mix called Dunkelweizen over it. A treat of a chicken, this dish is just the right dinner dish option to chill with friends and family.

Key Ingredients:

Cooking oil, Whole chicken (skin on- rinsed and dressed), Onions (quartered- skin on), Garlic (halved – skin on), Carrots (roughly quartered), Celery , Thyme, Dunkleweizen (pour into a glass and keep open at room temperature for an hour or two to make flat), Chicken stock, Butter, Sea salt.

How to Make Half Roast Chicken

1.Preheat oven to 220 degree C.

2.In a greased oven tray line the carrots, celery, onions, garlic and thyme.

3.Place the chicken on the tray and grease with oil and sprinkle with sea salt.

4.Roast the chicken for 1.5 hours or till the juices run clear. Remove from the tray and reserve/rest.

5.While the chicken is resting, pour the dunkelweizen into the tray turn the oven to the highest heat setting and let it bubble for five minutes.

6.Remove the tray from the oven and transfer all contents to a sauce pan before adding in the chicken stock and the butter.

7.Reduce the mixture of the beer, and chicken stock till it coats a spoon, adjust the salt.

8.Serve with buttery mashed potatoes.