The Pakistani Fan is Back Again and Twitter Can’t Stop Talking About Her

Both the India-Pakistan encounters so far in this Asia cup have turned out to be one-sided contest. Pakistan did not raise any challenge to India and with the match failing to produce a keen contest, it seems People are looking elsewhere!

Yes, we are talking about that gorgeous Pakistani girl who appeared first in the India Pakistan match of Asia cup followed by India Bangladesh and yesterdays match. Some had theorised that the girl had become an Indian fan as she preferred to watch the india-Bangladesh match over Pakistan -Afghanistan match which was held at the same time.

The girl made her presence felt in the India – Pakistan match yesterday and it seems like Twiter can’t stop talking about it. Check out some of the reactions:

Meanwhile cricket fans playing * aayie aapka intezaar tha in background* #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/gWg8P026EL — om rajpurohit (@omrajguuru) September 23, 2018