Pakistan Cannot Stop Trolling Their Cricket Team For their Defeat. Check These Reactions

Sep 25, 2018, 10:20 am IST
Less than a minute

Except for the odd occasion, India-Pakistan matches have largely failed to live up to the expectations. In the past 5 years or so, India seemed to have more experience, a wider range of skill set and the mindset to not crumble under pressure. This was evident, during the Asia cup where Pakistan handed an easy victory to India. However, for non-cricketing reasons, the hype of India Pakistan match is unmatched. Fans cannot take it when their team loses and the opposition trolls them badly. But Pakistani fans couldn’t take the back to back loss and have come up with very angry tweets against their own team. Check out some of these reactions.

This guy is subtly suggesting that Shoaib Malik is the only guy who can be expected to put up a performance.

