Pakistan Cannot Stop Trolling Their Cricket Team For their Defeat. Check These Reactions

Except for the odd occasion, India-Pakistan matches have largely failed to live up to the expectations. In the past 5 years or so, India seemed to have more experience, a wider range of skill set and the mindset to not crumble under pressure. This was evident, during the Asia cup where Pakistan handed an easy victory to India. However, for non-cricketing reasons, the hype of India Pakistan match is unmatched. Fans cannot take it when their team loses and the opposition trolls them badly. But Pakistani fans couldn’t take the back to back loss and have come up with very angry tweets against their own team. Check out some of these reactions.

This guy is subtly suggesting that Shoaib Malik is the only guy who can be expected to put up a performance.

#PAKvIND I dont think so this playing 11 will ever beat indian side or any top class side even home ground advntge such waste of time captain discusion poor — Jafar Khan (@JafarKhann07) September 23, 2018

Despite being a big fan & voter of you i would like to remind you that being an Ex-Cricketer & World Cup Winner you must focus a little bit on the Pakistani Cricket Team after their poor performance in #PAKvIND in the #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/LfLZegUBU5 — Dr. Shahid Alam (@drshahidalam) September 23, 2018

One team that deserved to be out of Asia cup was Pakistan, not Afghanistan. Played like champions with a point to prove #AFGvBAN #PAKvIND — Adnan Khan (@adnankhans) September 23, 2018

Never expected this cricket by my team.looks like they were already defeated at the start.#PAKvIND #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/1ZCouY3Vnr — Aroma Rena (@apinrena) September 23, 2018