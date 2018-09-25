Scientists Discover Two-Headed Copperhead Snake : Watch Video

A Rare two-headed snake has been discovered in the flowerbed of a backyard.The rare find has been identified as a copperhead snake. In a Facebook post, herpetologist John D Kleopfer noted “Wild bicephalic snakes are exceptionally rare”.

A woman named Stephanie posted an initial photo of the reptile on Virginia Wildlife Management and Control’s Facebook page asking: “What are the odds to find a two headed snake???”

According to USA Today, the snake was found in Stephanie’s neighbour’s garden. From there, the snake was able to be evaluated by experts.

This two-headed copperhead was found in northern Virginia. Wild bicephalic snakes are exceptionally rare, because they… Gepostet von JD Kleopfer am Donnerstag, 20. September 2018

Mr Kleopfer explained that due to “too many challenges living day to day with two heads”, two headed snakes don’t live too long.

Explaining in a Facebook Post, Mr Kleopfer said the left head had the “dominate oesophagus and the right head has the more developed throat for eating”.

Copperheads grow about 18-36 inches long, while this bicephalic snake is only young and about 6 inches, Mr Kleopfer said.

Mr Kleopfer also said the snake isn’t a danger to anyone; vipers tend to attack insects and Copperheads aren’t known for being aggressive.