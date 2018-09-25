Sex CD case: Congress chief sent to judicial custody

Chhattisgarh special court on Monday sent state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel to judicial custody for 15 days after the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a chargesheet in connection with the circulation of a CD with sexually explicit content.

The CD allegedly features state minister Rajesh Munat, who has claimed it to be fake.

The investigative agency submitted the chargesheet in the court of special CBI judge Sumit Kapoor, who sent Baghel to custody till October 8. The court granted bail to former BBC journalist Vinod Verma and businessman Vijay Bhatiya, who are also accused in the case, reported The Times of India.

The case came to light after senior journalist Vinod Verma was arrested from his house in Indirapuram in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Verma claimed that Chhattisgarh’s BJP government was framing him as he possessed a ‘sex CD’ involving the state PWD Minister.

In October, Munat had claimed that the video was fake and urged Chief Minister Raman Singh for a high-level inquiry. CBI took up the case on the request of Chhattisgarh government and further notification from Centre. The probe agency has taken over the investigation of both the cases which were earlier registered by Chhattisgarh Police.